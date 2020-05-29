- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Sunroof
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Bed Liner
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Wheel Locks
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- RamBox Cargo Management System
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
- Lower Two-Tone Paint
- HD Radio
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- 4-Corner Air Suspension
- 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
- PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
- Red Pearl
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
- Single-Disc Remote CD Player
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
- PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
- WHITE GOLD
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
- CANYON BROWN/LIGHT BEIGE LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/PERF & ETCHING
- WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/GOLD INSERTS (STD)
- CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.