Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Navigation System

Bed Liner

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

RamBox Cargo Management System

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Lower Two-Tone Paint

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

4-Corner Air Suspension

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)

Red Pearl

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)

Single-Disc Remote CD Player

Class IV Hitch Receiver

Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate

WHITE GOLD

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)

CANYON BROWN/LIGHT BEIGE LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/PERF & ETCHING

WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/GOLD INSERTS (STD)

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

