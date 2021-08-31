Menu
2016 RAM 1500

117,080 KM

Sport **New Arrival**

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-526-6421

117,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: W1182B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2016 Bright White Ram Sport **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
Class IV Hitch Receiver
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
BLACK VINYL HIGH-BACK BUCKET W/MESH INSERTS
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
