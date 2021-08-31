$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7807131

7807131 Stock #: W1182B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,080 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Chrome Tubular Side Steps Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) Class IV Hitch Receiver COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) BLACK VINYL HIGH-BACK BUCKET W/MESH INSERTS WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD) TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.