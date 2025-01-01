Menu
ACCIDENT FREE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE 

Our 2016 Subaru WRX has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle, accident free with good service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. ?? Feel the Power. Command the Road. ?? unleash your inner driver with the 2016 Subaru WRX Limitedwhere rally-born performance meets everyday refinement. Beneath the hood, youll find a turbocharged 2.0L BOXER engine delivering 268 horses of adrenaline through a precision-tuned automatic transmission with paddle shiftersperfect for those who crave control without the clutch. ?? Why the WRX Limited Stands Apart: Luxury Meets Sport: Premium leather-trimmed seats hug you through the corners, and the power sunroof invites the open sky to join the ride. Tech at Your Fingertips: Equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth® connectivity, and voice commandevery journey becomes smarter and more connected. Confident Handling: Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive grips the pavement in all conditions. Whether carving through snow or cruising dry curves, the WRX is your all-weather warrior. ?? Style That Makes a Statement: From its aggressive stance and hood scoop to the sleek lines and LED headlights, the WRX Limited turns heads even before it growls to life. This isnt just a carits a statement. A symbol of performance, style, and confidence. Ready to drive something that actually gets your pulse racing?

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998.

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

