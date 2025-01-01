$21,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech Package LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
2016 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech Package LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our 2016 Subaru WRX has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle, accident free with good service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. ?? Feel the Power. Command the Road. ?? unleash your inner driver with the 2016 Subaru WRX Limitedwhere rally-born performance meets everyday refinement. Beneath the hood, youll find a turbocharged 2.0L BOXER engine delivering 268 horses of adrenaline through a precision-tuned automatic transmission with paddle shiftersperfect for those who crave control without the clutch. ?? Why the WRX Limited Stands Apart: Luxury Meets Sport: Premium leather-trimmed seats hug you through the corners, and the power sunroof invites the open sky to join the ride. Tech at Your Fingertips: Equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth® connectivity, and voice commandevery journey becomes smarter and more connected. Confident Handling: Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive grips the pavement in all conditions. Whether carving through snow or cruising dry curves, the WRX is your all-weather warrior. ?? Style That Makes a Statement: From its aggressive stance and hood scoop to the sleek lines and LED headlights, the WRX Limited turns heads even before it growls to life. This isnt just a carits a statement. A symbol of performance, style, and confidence. Ready to drive something that actually gets your pulse racing?
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
