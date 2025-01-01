2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
2016 Subaru Crosstrek Premium AWDOdometer: 105,615 kmPrice: $21,990+taxFinancing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -One Owner <br/> -Second set of Winter Tires Included <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Subaru eyesight <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control <br/> -Heated seats <br/> -Heated mirrors <br/> -pedal shifters <br/> -X mode <br/> -Key less entry <br/> -Push button start <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOWCARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

105,615 KM

$21,990

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

105,615KM
VIN JF2GPADC4GH293676

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 105,615 KM

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

