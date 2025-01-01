$21,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Premium AWD
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Premium AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,615KM
VIN JF2GPADC4GH293676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 105,615 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Subaru Crosstrek Premium AWDOdometer: 105,615 kmPrice: $21,990+taxFinancing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Second set of Winter Tires Included
Highlight features:--Subaru eyesight
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Heated seats
-Heated mirrors
-pedal shifters
-X mode
-Key less entry
-Push button start
-Remote Start
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Second set of Winter Tires Included
Highlight features:--Subaru eyesight
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Heated seats
-Heated mirrors
-pedal shifters
-X mode
-Key less entry
-Push button start
-Remote Start
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium AWD 105,615 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE - Local Trade 109,718 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE - No Accidents 79,823 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek