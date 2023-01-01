Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

146,389 KM

Details Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

146,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10352637
  • Stock #: 2334791
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR9G5362716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

