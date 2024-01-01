$40,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 PACKAGE - 7 SEATER - SOFTEX LEAHTER FRONT HEATED SEATS
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$40,900
+ taxes & licensing
92,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR8G5358267
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 227206
- Mileage 92,844 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, Black Grey Artificial Leather.
4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD Odometer is 61223 kilometers below market average!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Taylor Toyota
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2016 Toyota 4Runner