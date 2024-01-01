Menu
4WD, Black Grey Artificial Leather.<br><br><br>4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD Odometer is 61223 kilometers below market average!

2016 Toyota 4Runner

92,844 KM

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 PACKAGE - 7 SEATER - SOFTEX LEAHTER FRONT HEATED SEATS

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 PACKAGE - 7 SEATER - SOFTEX LEAHTER FRONT HEATED SEATS

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR8G5358267

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 227206
  • Mileage 92,844 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, Black Grey Artificial Leather.


4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD Odometer is 61223 kilometers below market average!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2016 Toyota 4Runner