2016 Toyota Venza

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 8 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10624062

10624062 Stock #: 2490611

2490611 VIN: 4T3BK3BB2GU120746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 114,854 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.