Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Toyota Venza LimitedOdometer: 76,662 km <br/> Price: $25,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -Front PPF <br/> -2 Set of Tires <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:- <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Power leather Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Memory seats <br/> -Power Tailgate <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Backup Camera <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Navigation <br/> -Heated side mirrors <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2016 Toyota Venza

76,676 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12347010

2016 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 12347010
  2. 12347010
  3. 12347010
  4. 12347010
  5. 12347010
  6. 12347010
  7. 12347010
  8. 12347010
  9. 12347010
  10. 12347010
  11. 12347010
  12. 12347010
  13. 12347010
  14. 12347010
  15. 12347010
  16. 12347010
  17. 12347010
  18. 12347010
  19. 12347010
  20. 12347010
  21. 12347010
  22. 12347010
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,676KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB7GU123528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 76,676 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Venza LimitedOdometer: 76,662 km
Price: $25,990+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Front PPF
-2 Set of Tires


Highlight features:-
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Power leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Memory seats
-Power Tailgate
-Parking Sensors
-Push Button Start
-Backup Camera
-Sunroof
-Navigation
-Heated side mirrors
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.


Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 114,540 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Ford Escape Titanium 112,670 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Volkswagen Jetta S 75,335 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza