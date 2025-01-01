Menu
2016 Toyota Venza Limited AWDOdometer: 117,735 km <br/> Price: $24,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:- <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Power leather Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Memory seats <br/> -Power Tailgate <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Backup Camera <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Navigation <br/> -Heated side mirrors <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

VIN 4T3BA3BB1GU077195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,735 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Venza