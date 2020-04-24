1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
GUARANTEED APPROVAL PREMIUM MODEL
Our Toyota Yaris Premium has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. One owner Carfax reports Accident Free. The 2016 Toyota Yaris is what you'd expect from the Toyota of subcompact cars: economical and well-built.The 2016 Toyota Yaris is a Japanese subcompact hatchback with European roots. Originally designed to excel on the tight streets and crowded cities in France and Germany, it prioritizes maneuverability and efficiency above all else. That doesn't mean it's a no-frills car, however, as it comes with plenty of modern features that make it a solid competitor. All Yaris models come standard with Toyota's Entune digital interface, which includes a 6.1-inch touchscreen, HD radio, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a USB connection. It also packs nine standard airbags into the Yaris' cabin along with other typical safety features like traction and stability control. A small exterior means a small interior, but the Yaris still has ample rear legroom. power side mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, metallic interior accents, chrome interior door handles and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. 16-inch alloy wheels, projector-beam headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, special exterior styling elements. 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine rated at 106 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque. Standard safety features include antilock brakes front disk rear drums, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, front-seat cushion airbags and a driver knee airbag. In government crash tests performed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the four-door hatchback Yaris received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the four-door Yaris hatchback its top rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In that agency's small-overlap frontal offset test,
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
