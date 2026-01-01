Menu
2016 Volkswagen Beetle

138,945 KM

Coupe Trendline HB

13521746

Used
138,945KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWJ07AT9GM628746

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 46420D
  • Mileage 138,945 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
