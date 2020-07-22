Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Golf

98,200 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Midtown Auto Sales

306-347-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

  1. 5396117
  2. 5396117
  3. 5396117
  4. 5396117
  5. 5396117
  6. 5396117
  7. 5396117
  8. 5396117
  9. 5396117
  10. 5396117
  11. 5396117
  12. 5396117
  13. 5396117
  14. 5396117
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5396117
  • VIN: WVWLF7AU1GW240994

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl (White)
  • Interior Colour Titan Black (TW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

Vehicle Features

Compass
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Audio Theft Deterrent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
55 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic
Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access
Engine: 2.0L TSI
Sport Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Tires: 19" Summer Performance
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps
Unique R Design Top Sport Heated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Midtown Auto Sales

2009 Infiniti G37 Se...
 261,206 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Spark...
 136,879 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
1999 Toyota Corolla VE
 249,343 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Midtown Auto Sales

Midtown Auto Sales

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

Call Dealer

306-347-XXXX

(click to show)

306-347-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory