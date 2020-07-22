2016 Volkswagen Golf

Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Illuminated locking glove box
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic
Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access
Sport Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Tires: 19" Summer Performance
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps
Unique R Design Top Sport Heated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's seat
