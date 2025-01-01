$28,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX
AWD-Low Kms
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,401KM
VIN 5J8TB4H39HL805696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 65,401 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Acura RDX AWDOdometer: 65,401kmPrice: $28,990+taxFinancing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced
-Low Kms
Highlight features:--Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Power leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Power Liftgate
-All-Wheel Drive
-Push Button Start
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
