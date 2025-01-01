$22,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4
2.0T Progressiv LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3166
- Mileage 115,200 KM
Vehicle Description
## Experience Luxury and Performance: The 2017 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line
Imagine gliding through Regina's streets in a car that blends sophisticated style with exhilarating performance. This **2017 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line** isn't just a car; it's an experience waiting to happen. With **only 115,000 km**, this exceptional sedan has been meticulously cared for and is ready to impress its next owner.
What truly sets this A4 apart is the **peace of mind** it offers. We've completed a thorough **pre-sale inspection**, ensuring every detail meets our high standards. You'll drive off our lot with a **fresh full synthetic oil service**, **brand-new tires all around**, and **new brakes on both the front and rear**. That's significant value and worry-free driving from day one!
Underneath its sleek exterior, you'll find the legendary **Quattro All-Wheel Drive system**, providing unparalleled grip and confidence in any Saskatchewan weather. Step inside, and you're greeted by a cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Sink into the luxurious **heated leather seats**, let the light stream in through the **sunroof**, and navigate your journeys effortlessly with the integrated **navigation system**. Plus, with **SiriusXM radio**, your favorite tunes and talk shows are always at your fingertips.
But don't just take our word for it. A **Carfax report confirms this A4 is accident-free** and boasts an **excellent service history**, a testament to its previous owner's dedication and the car's inherent reliability.
Ready to make it yours? At Siman Auto Sales, we make it easy. We offer **easy financing available on site**, and we **encourage trades** bring us your current vehicle! For even greater peace of mind, we have a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**.
For **26 years, Siman Auto Sales has been serving Regina and the surrounding area**. We pride ourselves on being "large enough to make a difference and small enough to care." Don't just take our word for it **check our reviews** and see what our happy customers have to say!
This 2017 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line is more than just a car; it's an opportunity to elevate your daily drive. Come experience it for yourself!
