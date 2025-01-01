Menu
Account
Sign In
## Experience Luxury and Performance: The 2017 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line Imagine gliding through Reginas streets in a car that blends sophisticated style with exhilarating performance. This **2017 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line** isnt just a car; its an experience waiting to happen. With **only 115,000 km**, this exceptional sedan has been meticulously cared for and is ready to impress its next owner. What truly sets this A4 apart is the **peace of mind** it offers. Weve completed a thorough **pre-sale inspection**, ensuring every detail meets our high standards. Youll drive off our lot with a **fresh full synthetic oil service**, **brand-new tires all around**, and **new brakes on both the front and rear**. Thats significant value and worry-free driving from day one! Underneath its sleek exterior, youll find the legendary **Quattro All-Wheel Drive system**, providing unparalleled grip and confidence in any Saskatchewan weather. Step inside, and youre greeted by a cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Sink into the luxurious **heated leather seats**, let the light stream in through the **sunroof**, and navigate your journeys effortlessly with the integrated **navigation system**. Plus, with **SiriusXM radio**, your favorite tunes and talk shows are always at your fingertips. But dont just take our word for it. A **Carfax report confirms this A4 is accident-free** and boasts an **excellent service history**, a testament to its previous owners dedication and the cars inherent reliability. Ready to make it yours? At Siman Auto Sales, we make it easy. We offer **easy financing available on site**, and we **encourage trades** bring us your current vehicle! For even greater peace of mind, we have a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**. For **26 years, Siman Auto Sales has been serving Regina and the surrounding area**. We pride ourselves on being large enough to make a difference and small enough to care. Dont just take our word for it **check our reviews** and see what our happy customers have to say! This 2017 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line is more than just a car; its an opportunity to elevate your daily drive. Come experience it for yourself!

2017 Audi A4

115,200 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12805522

2017 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 12805522
  2. 12805522
  3. 12805522
  4. 12805522
  5. 12805522
  6. 12805522
  7. 12805522
  8. 12805522
  9. 12805522
  10. 12805522
  11. 12805522
  12. 12805522
  13. 12805522
  14. 12805522
  15. 12805522
  16. 12805522
  17. 12805522
  18. 12805522
  19. 12805522
  20. 12805522
  21. 12805522
  22. 12805522
Contact Seller

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUENAF42HN012864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3166
  • Mileage 115,200 KM

Vehicle Description

## Experience Luxury and Performance: The 2017 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line

Imagine gliding through Regina's streets in a car that blends sophisticated style with exhilarating performance. This **2017 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line** isn't just a car; it's an experience waiting to happen. With **only 115,000 km**, this exceptional sedan has been meticulously cared for and is ready to impress its next owner.

What truly sets this A4 apart is the **peace of mind** it offers. We've completed a thorough **pre-sale inspection**, ensuring every detail meets our high standards. You'll drive off our lot with a **fresh full synthetic oil service**, **brand-new tires all around**, and **new brakes on both the front and rear**. That's significant value and worry-free driving from day one!

Underneath its sleek exterior, you'll find the legendary **Quattro All-Wheel Drive system**, providing unparalleled grip and confidence in any Saskatchewan weather. Step inside, and you're greeted by a cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Sink into the luxurious **heated leather seats**, let the light stream in through the **sunroof**, and navigate your journeys effortlessly with the integrated **navigation system**. Plus, with **SiriusXM radio**, your favorite tunes and talk shows are always at your fingertips.

But don't just take our word for it. A **Carfax report confirms this A4 is accident-free** and boasts an **excellent service history**, a testament to its previous owner's dedication and the car's inherent reliability.

Ready to make it yours? At Siman Auto Sales, we make it easy. We offer **easy financing available on site**, and we **encourage trades** bring us your current vehicle! For even greater peace of mind, we have a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**.

For **26 years, Siman Auto Sales has been serving Regina and the surrounding area**. We pride ourselves on being "large enough to make a difference and small enough to care." Don't just take our word for it **check our reviews** and see what our happy customers have to say!

This 2017 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line is more than just a car; it's an opportunity to elevate your daily drive. Come experience it for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Dual Air Controls
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 284,800 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 115,200 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo LEATHER SUNROOF AWD LOW KM for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo LEATHER SUNROOF AWD LOW KM 87,600 KM $33,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Audi A4