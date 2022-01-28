$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4
2017 Audi A4
2.0T Progressiv
Location
Taylor Audi
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3
306-347-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
46,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8183178
- Stock #: 2200751
- VIN: WAUBNAF42HN025892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,387 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
