2017 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
306-694-1355
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3
306-694-1355
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The most comprehensive inspection process in the industry - Audi's Certified Pre-Owned 300-point inspection exemplifies attention to detail - offering you Audi's Certified extended warranty options, along with finance offers as low as 0.9%*
Buying a new or pre-loved vehicle should be an exciting experience for everyone involved. At Taylor Audi, we have assembled a team of Regina's best and brightest in the industry who are here to help you find the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. WE DO NOT WANT TO SELL YOU A CAR! We want to sell you, your friends, and your family every car that they will ever own. People who receive great service are sure to spread the word, and we are banking on it! Call, text, email, or stop by today to see what we are talking about! We also serve the best coffee in Regina, so come on in for a visit!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3