Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi Q5

29,979 KM

Details Description Features

$31,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Audi

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q5

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Location

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-694-1355

  1. 6657503
  2. 6657503
  3. 6657503
  4. 6657503
  5. 6657503
  6. 6657503
  7. 6657503
  8. 6657503
  9. 6657503
  10. 6657503
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

29,979KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6657503
  • Stock #: 6838
  • VIN: WA1L2AFP2HA035091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,979 KM

Vehicle Description

The most comprehensive inspection process in the industry - Audi's Certified Pre-Owned 300-point inspection exemplifies attention to detail - offering you Audi's Certified extended warranty options, along with finance offers as low as 0.9%*

 



Buying a new or pre-loved vehicle should be an exciting experience for everyone involved. At Taylor Audi, we have assembled a team of Regina's best and brightest in the industry who are here to help you find the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. WE DO NOT WANT TO SELL YOU A CAR! We want to sell you, your friends, and your family every car that they will ever own. People who receive great service are sure to spread the word, and we are banking on it! Call, text, email, or stop by today to see what we are talking about! We also serve the best coffee in Regina, so come on in for a visit!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Audi

2018 Honda Odyssey E...
 103,655 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2009 Audi TTS 2.0T
 75,610 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 57,130 KM
$38,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory