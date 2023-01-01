$27,986+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$27,986
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10428999
- Stock #: PP2342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP2342
- Mileage 96,604 KM
Vehicle Description
X3 Xdrive28i Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This BMW X3 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" V Spoke (Style 307) -inc: Light alloy, Valet Function.* This BMW X3 Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed STEPTRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/50R18 AS Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Style Leather Steering Wheel, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable X3 today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.