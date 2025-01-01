Menu
2017 Buick Enclave Leather Odometer: 155,440km <br/> Price: $19,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--All Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Memory Seats <br/> -Power Leather Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Power Liftgate <br/> -Third row Seating <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

2017 Buick Enclave

155,440 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Enclave

Leather

12377325

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,440KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD5HJ283802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Buick Enclave