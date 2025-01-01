Menu
2017 Buick Enclave

164,459 KM

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

164,459KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD2HJ270988

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 45920A
  • Mileage 164,459 KM

Planning on taking a road trip this year? Listen to music with the 6-speaker audio system that has a colour touch AM/FM/ SiriusXM radio with a CD player, making long drives more exciting. The BRONZE 2017 Buick Enclave was built to give you peace of mind. It has a AWD Gas V6 3.6L engine with three rows of first-class leather seating for you and your family. The front seats are heated with leather-appointed bucket seats and have power 8-way seat adjusters. The Enclave offers a variety of optional safety features like lane departure warning and forward collision alert features that are designed to alert the driver to potential hazards in order to help avoid certain front-end collisions. When backing up, a rear vision camera is conveniently displayed on the LCD screen, giving you a heads-up of whats behind you. It also has side blind zone alert that warns you when a vehicle is detected in your side-mirror blind spot. On cold days you can warm up your Enclave with a remote starter, and you can easily enter the vehicle using the keyless entry pad. While keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, Bluetooth connectivity has voice recognition that will allow you to make hands-free calls. Now that will impress your friends! This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive this Buick Enclave Leather. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

2017 Buick Enclave