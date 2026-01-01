Menu
Account
Sign In
This White Encore carves out its own blend of style and confidence in an efficient package. This vehicle is a SUV with a Turbocharged I4 1.4 L FWD engine with interior color. With an ECOTEC 1.4L turbocharged engine offering nimble handling and 48.4 cubic feet of cargo space with the second-row seating folded flat. A 7 inch high-resolution LCD color screen with voice activated Buick IntelliLink audio system allows you to make hands-free calls and connect with your Smartphone so your eyes can stay on the road. Featuring Buicks signature exterior design cues like the waterfall grille, ice-blue accented projector- beam headlamps and chrome portholes. The Encores Quiet Tuning technology reduces, blocks and absorbs noises, helping to keep the quiet in and the noise out with a laminated windshield, triple door seals and Bose Active Noise Cancellation to fade unwanted sounds into the background. Now thats luxury that is capable and versatile to adapt to your life. Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2017 Buick Encore

91,316 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD

Watch This Vehicle
13496615

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,316KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJASB2HB022834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 46160A
  • Mileage 91,316 KM

Vehicle Description

This White Encore carves out its own blend of style and confidence in an efficient package. This vehicle is a SUV with a Turbocharged I4 1.4 L FWD engine with interior color. With an ECOTEC 1.4L turbocharged engine offering nimble handling and 48.4 cubic feet of cargo space with the second-row seating folded flat. A 7 inch high-resolution LCD color screen with voice activated Buick IntelliLink audio system allows you to make hands-free calls and connect with your Smartphone so your eyes can stay on the road. Featuring Buicks signature exterior design cues like the waterfall grille, ice-blue accented projector- beam headlamps and chrome portholes. The Encores Quiet Tuning technology reduces, blocks and absorbs noises, helping to keep the quiet in and the noise out with a laminated windshield, triple door seals and Bose Active Noise Cancellation to fade unwanted sounds into the background. Now thats luxury that is capable and versatile to adapt to your life. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 133,472 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD ZR2 Crew Cab for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD ZR2 Crew Cab 78,631 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Crew Cab for sale in Regina, SK
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Crew Cab 62,375 KM $80,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2017 Buick Encore