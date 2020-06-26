2017 Buick Encore

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

