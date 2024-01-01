Menu
LOW KM SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS

Presale inspection complete, Fresh oil service including air filters. Carfax reports low km, Accident free with good service records. Financing Available on site. Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. In the market for an SUV that sits comfortably between compact and barely able to fit in the garage? Consider the 2017 Buick Envision, a midsize SUV that fits between the compact Encore and three-row Enclave in Buick's lineup. The manageable size makes it an excellent choice for a growing family while its four-cylinder engine delivers solid fuel economy. Inside and out, there's no missing the Buick design cues, and the use of high quality cabin materials make it feel more like an entry-level European vehicle. As a near-luxury offering, the Buick exceeds expectations and is definitely worth consideration. Standard safety features for all 2017 Buick Envision models include antilock brakes, traction/stability control, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, side and full-length side curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seats and knee airbags for the front seats. The Leather trim adds rear cross-traffic alerts and a blind-zone monitor. Standard Convenience trim features include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, fog lights, hands-free power liftgate with programmable opening height, roof rails, keyless entry/ignition, remote start, rear parking sensors and cruise control. Inside, you get active noise cancellation, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, heated eight-way power-adjustable front seats, 60/40 split-folding sliding and reclining rear seats, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, an eight-inch touchscreen with Buick's IntelliLink infotainment system, a six-speaker stereo with two USB ports, auxiliary audio input, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Leather trim level adds tri-zone automatic climate control, driver seat memory functions, rear cross-traffic alerts, a blind-zone monitor, leather upholstery, heated rear outboard seats and a heated steering wheel.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

2017 Buick Envision

59,200 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Essence LOW KM LEATHER

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

LOW KM SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS



Presale inspection complete, Fresh oil service including air filters. Carfax reports low km, Accident free with good service records. Financing Available on site. Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. In the market for an SUV that sits comfortably between compact and barely able to fit in the garage? Consider the 2017 Buick Envision, a midsize SUV that fits between the compact Encore and three-row Enclave in Buick's lineup. The manageable size makes it an excellent choice for a growing family while its four-cylinder engine delivers solid fuel economy. Inside and out, there's no missing the Buick design cues, and the use of high quality cabin materials make it feel more like an entry-level European vehicle. As a near-luxury offering, the Buick exceeds expectations and is definitely worth consideration. Standard safety features for all 2017 Buick Envision models include antilock brakes, traction/stability control, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, side and full-length side curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seats and knee airbags for the front seats. The Leather trim adds rear cross-traffic alerts and a blind-zone monitor. Standard Convenience trim features include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, fog lights, hands-free power liftgate with programmable opening height, roof rails, keyless entry/ignition, remote start, rear parking sensors and cruise control. Inside, you get active noise cancellation, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, heated eight-way power-adjustable front seats, 60/40 split-folding sliding and reclining rear seats, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, an eight-inch touchscreen with Buick's IntelliLink infotainment system, a six-speaker stereo with two USB ports, auxiliary audio input, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Leather trim level adds tri-zone automatic climate control, driver seat memory functions, rear cross-traffic alerts, a blind-zone monitor, leather upholstery, heated rear outboard seats and a heated steering wheel.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

