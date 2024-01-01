$22,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Envision
Essence LOW KM LEATHER
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,200 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS
Presale inspection complete, Fresh oil service including air filters. Carfax reports low km, Accident free with good service records. Financing Available on site. Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. In the market for an SUV that sits comfortably between compact and barely able to fit in the garage? Consider the 2017 Buick Envision, a midsize SUV that fits between the compact Encore and three-row Enclave in Buick's lineup. The manageable size makes it an excellent choice for a growing family while its four-cylinder engine delivers solid fuel economy. Inside and out, there's no missing the Buick design cues, and the use of high quality cabin materials make it feel more like an entry-level European vehicle. As a near-luxury offering, the Buick exceeds expectations and is definitely worth consideration. Standard safety features for all 2017 Buick Envision models include antilock brakes, traction/stability control, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, side and full-length side curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seats and knee airbags for the front seats. The Leather trim adds rear cross-traffic alerts and a blind-zone monitor. Standard Convenience trim features include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, fog lights, hands-free power liftgate with programmable opening height, roof rails, keyless entry/ignition, remote start, rear parking sensors and cruise control. Inside, you get active noise cancellation, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, heated eight-way power-adjustable front seats, 60/40 split-folding sliding and reclining rear seats, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, an eight-inch touchscreen with Buick's IntelliLink infotainment system, a six-speaker stereo with two USB ports, auxiliary audio input, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Leather trim level adds tri-zone automatic climate control, driver seat memory functions, rear cross-traffic alerts, a blind-zone monitor, leather upholstery, heated rear outboard seats and a heated steering wheel.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
306-546-3993