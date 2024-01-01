$27,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,698KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS9HZ303656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,698 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD (Excellent Condition)Odometer: 85,698 km
Sale Price: $27,990+ taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents, One Owner
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Premium Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Memory Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Navigation System
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Power Lift Gate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Front & Rear Parking Sensors and much more.
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
2017 Cadillac XT5