$33,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-994-9416
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD WT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-994-9416
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
60,737KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8489604
- Stock #: 21DU42B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 60,737 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Ext Cab 128.3" WT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Driver Seat
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4