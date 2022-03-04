Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

60,737 KM

Details

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD WT

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD WT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,737KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8489604
  Stock #: 21DU42B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 60,737 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Ext Cab 128.3" WT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Driver Seat
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

