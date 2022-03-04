2017 Chevrolet Colorado

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8489604

8489604 Stock #: 21DU42B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 60,737 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Power Driver Seat Additional Features Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.