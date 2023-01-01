Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

81,214 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10466412
  • Stock #: 23JGC135A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,214 KM

Vehicle Description

CruzeLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 40 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Chevrolet Cruze delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing.* This Chevrolet Cruze Features the Following Options *Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, USB charging port, Trunk release, power, remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, Tires, 205/55R16 all-season, blackwall, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

