<p><strong>ACCIDENT FREE 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS</strong></p> <p>Our 2017 Chevrolet Cruze has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Winter tires presently on the vehicle comes with a set of all seasons on alloy wheels. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed approval. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> It wasnt long ago when we viewed Chevrolets compact sedan offerings as significantly inferior to rival sedans from Asian automakers. That changed somewhat when the Cruze replaced the Cobalt in 2011, which in turn took the mantle from the loathsome Cavalier in 2005. But the 2017 Cruze offers the best reason yet to strongly consider Chevys compact offering alongside the heavy-hitting rivals from Asia (and one compelling domestic rival). The original Cruze represented a monumental improvement over Chevys previous small cars, but the new Cruze fully redesigned last year truly brings the fight to the rest of the compact class. Front and center is a heavy emphasis on technology. Each Cruze comes with a touchscreen radio, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a rearview camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. Advanced safety features including rear parking sensors, But the Cruze isnt just about shiny new gadgets. It also boasts a world-class cabin that feels more luxurious than most other compact cars and a ride that is both sporty and comfortable. stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Every 2017 Cruze comes with Chevrolets Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. ls starts with automatic headlights, remote locking/unlocking, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth connectivity, a four-speaker audio system with a USB port, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a rearview camera, and a MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration. LT steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Hatchback models also get a cargo cover and rear spoiler. A charge-only USB port is added to models equipped with the automatic transmission, Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and remote engine start .</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

81,300 KM

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto GUARANTEED APPROVAL

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

81,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM8HS550910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-XXXX

306-546-3993

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Chevrolet Cruze