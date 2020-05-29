Menu
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto GUARANTEED APPROVAL

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

  54,800KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5049234
  Stock #: CC2911
  VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS602423
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY LOW KM



Our 2017 Chevrolet Cruze has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Factory Powertrain warranty remaining to May 12 2022 or 160,000 km. the 2017 Cruze offers the best reason yet to strongly consider Chevy's compact offering alongside the heavy-hitting rivals from Asia (and one compelling domestic rival).The original Cruze represented a monumental improvement over Chevy's previous small cars, but the new Cruze — fully redesigned last year — truly brings the fight to the rest of the compact class. Front and center is a heavy emphasis on technology. Each Cruze comes with a touchscreen radio, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a rearview camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. Advanced safety features — including rear parking sensors, But the Cruze isn't just about shiny new gadgets. It also boasts a world-class cabin that feels more luxurious than most other compact cars and a ride that is both sporty and comfortable. Put a late-model Cavalier up against the Cruze, and you'd be stunned to learn they were produced by the same company. stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Every 2017 Cruze comes with Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. LT steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Hatchback models also get a cargo cover and rear spoiler. A charge-only USB port is added Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and remote engine start (with the automatic transmission).Driver Confidence package, which consists of rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, a color driver information center, ambient interior lighting, a larger 8-inch center touchscreen display and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque.A six-speed automatic transmission.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • ON-STAR
  • 6 Speed Automatic
  • Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

