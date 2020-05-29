+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY LOW KM
Our 2017 Chevrolet Cruze has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Factory Powertrain warranty remaining to May 12 2022 or 160,000 km. the 2017 Cruze offers the best reason yet to strongly consider Chevy's compact offering alongside the heavy-hitting rivals from Asia (and one compelling domestic rival).The original Cruze represented a monumental improvement over Chevy's previous small cars, but the new Cruze — fully redesigned last year — truly brings the fight to the rest of the compact class. Front and center is a heavy emphasis on technology. Each Cruze comes with a touchscreen radio, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a rearview camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. Advanced safety features — including rear parking sensors, But the Cruze isn't just about shiny new gadgets. It also boasts a world-class cabin that feels more luxurious than most other compact cars and a ride that is both sporty and comfortable. Put a late-model Cavalier up against the Cruze, and you'd be stunned to learn they were produced by the same company. stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Every 2017 Cruze comes with Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. LT steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Hatchback models also get a cargo cover and rear spoiler. A charge-only USB port is added Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and remote engine start (with the automatic transmission).Driver Confidence package, which consists of rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, a color driver information center, ambient interior lighting, a larger 8-inch center touchscreen display and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque.A six-speed automatic transmission.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9