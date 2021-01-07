Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

69,550 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto LEATHER SUNROOF

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

69,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6384783
  Stock #: P1998
  VIN: 3G1BF6SM7HS600344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,550 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIER WITH R/S PKG



Our Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New tires all around. Carfax reports Accident Free. Bank & Special Financing available on site, Guaranteed Approval, Trades Welcome. Factory Powertrain warranty to June 3 2022 or 160,000 km It wasn't long ago when we viewed Chevrolet's compact sedan offerings as significantly inferior to rival sedans from Asian automakers. That changed somewhat when the Cruze replaced the Cobalt in 2011, which in turn took the mantle from the loathsome Cavalier in 2005. But the 2017 Cruze offers the best reason yet to strongly consider Chevy's compact offering alongside the heavy-hitting rivals from Asia. For more relaxed driving situations, the engine downshifts smoothly and quickly to give you the boost you need. An engine stop-start feature in the Cruze is one of the least intrusive examples of this technology. The Cruze offers a compliant ride that ranges from cushy to lively (depending on how large the wheels are), but even with the RS package's 18-inch alloys, the car never feels jarring. The Cruze is also an adept handler, inspiring confidence as you travel around tight turns. You'll have more fun driving a Cruze than other small cars when the road gets twisty. The original Cruze represented a monumental improvement over Chevy's previous small cars, but the new Cruze fully redesigned last year truly brings the fight to the rest of the compact class. Front and center is a heavy emphasis on technology. Each Cruze comes with a touchscreen radio, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a rearview camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. Advanced safety features including rear parking sensors. But the Cruze isn't just about shiny new gadgets. It also boasts a world-class cabin that feels more luxurious than most other compact cars and a ride that is both sporty and comfortable. stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Every 2017 Cruze comes with Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. Bluetooth connectivity, a four-speaker audio system with a USB port, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a rearview camera, and a MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration.LT steps up to upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio and rear spoiler. Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and remote engine start. Premier gets everything above plus an upgraded rear suspension, chrome exterior accents, ambient interior lighting and illuminated vanity mirrors.RS Appearance package (foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport body kit and 18-inch wheels for Premier models) The Premier-exclusive Enhanced Convenience package throws in an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, heated rear outboard seats, wireless personal device charging and a 110-volt, household-style power outlet.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

