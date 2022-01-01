Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

128,300 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Auto GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Auto GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8072803
  2. 8072803
  3. 8072803
  4. 8072803
  5. 8072803
  6. 8072803
  7. 8072803
  8. 8072803
  9. 8072803
  10. 8072803
  11. 8072803
  12. 8072803
  13. 8072803
  14. 8072803
  15. 8072803
  16. 8072803
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

128,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8072803
  • Stock #: P2221
  • VIN: 3G1BC5SM9HS539811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,300 KM

Vehicle Description

GUARANTEED APPROVAL ACCIDENT FREE



Our 2017 Chevrolet Cruze has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed Approval ,Trades Welcome. Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2017 Cruze offers the best reason yet to strongly consider Chevy's compact offering alongside the heavy-hitting rivals from Asia. An engine stop-start feature comes with all models equipped with an automatic transmission and the system in the Cruze is one of the least intrusive examples of this technology. The Cruze is also an adept handler, inspiring confidence as you travel around tight turns. you'll have more fun driving a Cruze than other small cars when the road gets twisty. The original Cruze represented a monumental improvement over Chevy's previous small cars, but the new Cruze fully redesigned last year truly brings the fight to the rest of the compact class. Front and center is a heavy emphasis on technology. Each Cruze comes with a touchscreen radio, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a rearview camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. The Cruze isn't just about shiny new gadgets. It also boasts a world-class cabin that feels more luxurious than most other compact cars and a ride that is both sporty and comfortable. All 2017 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Every 2017 Cruze comes with Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 119,000 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue WH...
 238,659 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Impal...
 137,700 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory