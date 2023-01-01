Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

134,000 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

LT Auto EXCELLENT VALUE

LT Auto EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9766549
  • Stock #: P2522
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM8H7198166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE



Our 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Lt has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident free. Financing available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Every 2017 Chevrolet Cruze comes standard with a new suite of parental watchdog parameters called Teen Driver mode. The 2017 Cruze offers the best reason yet to strongly consider Chevy's compact offering alongside the heavy-hitting rivals from Asia (and one compelling domestic rival). the new Cruze fully redesigned last year truly brings the fight to the rest of the compact class. Front and center is a heavy emphasis on technology. Each Cruze comes with a touchscreen radio, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a rearview camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. But the Cruze isn't just about shiny new gadgets. It also boasts a world-class cabin that feels more luxurious than most other compact cars and a ride that is both sporty and comfortable. All 2017 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Small sedans are getting better every year, and for proof you only need to check out the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. You'll like the way the Cruze sips gas and how its handsome cabin has a surprising amount of room for you and your passengers. LT steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Hatchback models also get a cargo cover and rear spoiler. A charge-only USB port is added to models equipped with the automatic transmission, while manual-equipped models have a front armrest with a sliding feature. Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and remote engine start. Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, a color driver information center, ambient interior lighting, a larger 8-inch center touchscreen display and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

