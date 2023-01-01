$17,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto EXCELLENT VALUE
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9766549
- Stock #: P2522
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM8H7198166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE
Our 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Lt has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident free. Financing available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Every 2017 Chevrolet Cruze comes standard with a new suite of parental watchdog parameters called Teen Driver mode. The 2017 Cruze offers the best reason yet to strongly consider Chevy's compact offering alongside the heavy-hitting rivals from Asia (and one compelling domestic rival). the new Cruze fully redesigned last year truly brings the fight to the rest of the compact class. Front and center is a heavy emphasis on technology. Each Cruze comes with a touchscreen radio, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a rearview camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. But the Cruze isn't just about shiny new gadgets. It also boasts a world-class cabin that feels more luxurious than most other compact cars and a ride that is both sporty and comfortable. All 2017 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Small sedans are getting better every year, and for proof you only need to check out the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. You'll like the way the Cruze sips gas and how its handsome cabin has a surprising amount of room for you and your passengers. LT steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Hatchback models also get a cargo cover and rear spoiler. A charge-only USB port is added to models equipped with the automatic transmission, while manual-equipped models have a front armrest with a sliding feature. Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and remote engine start. Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, a color driver information center, ambient interior lighting, a larger 8-inch center touchscreen display and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
