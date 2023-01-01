2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

$17,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9766549

9766549 Stock #: P2522

P2522 VIN: 1G1BE5SM8H7198166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors ON-STAR Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.