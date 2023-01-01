2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$19,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 3 , 0 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10497927

10497927 Stock #: CBK3141

CBK3141 VIN: 2GNFLGEK1H6198294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 193,089 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof tinted windows Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Garage door opener SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD ON-STAR Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.