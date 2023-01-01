Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

193,089 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Premier LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

193,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497927
  • Stock #: CBK3141
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK1H6198294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,089 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. For 2017, the Equinox's LTZ trim level is renamed Premier . Standard safety features on the 2017 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are a rearview camera and GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. Its head and seat restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. all-wheel drive, satellite radio, a compass. The LT adds body-color mirror housings, heated mirrors, LED daytime running lights, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails and an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system that includes Chevy's MyLink interface, Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps (Pandora and Stitcher). At the top of the line, there's the Premier, which further adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, unique exterior trim with chrome accents, remote start, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, driver memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and automatic climate control and a sunroof. Technology package (adds a navigation system and an eight-speaker Pioneer audio system).



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

