EquinoxLS Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 31 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Gas I4 2.4/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer, Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer.* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors, Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum (1LF26 FWD model only.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic with overdrive, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels or (RVF) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.), Tire, compact spare with steel wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer, Suspension, Refined Ride.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Chevrolet Equinox!

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

202,811 KM

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

202,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 77527
  • Mileage 202,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

2017 Chevrolet Equinox