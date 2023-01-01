$16,507+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$16,507
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 77527
- Mileage 202,811 KM
Vehicle Description
EquinoxLS Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 31 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Gas I4 2.4/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer, Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer.* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum (1LF26 FWD model only.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic with overdrive, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels or (RVF) 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.), Tire, compact spare with steel wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer, Suspension, Refined Ride.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Chevrolet Equinox!
