2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,800 KM
Vehicle Description
### Stop Scrolling. Start Driving. Your Next Adventure Starts Here!
**The Deal:** A prime **2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS (1LS Preferred Equipment Group)**, a proven performer that blends comfort, capability, and value.
**What Makes It Special:**
* **Saskatchewan Tough:** This isn't some out-of-province unknown. It's a true **Saskatchewan vehicle**, ready for our roads and climate.
* **Worry-Free Ownership:** Drive with confidence! A **CarFax report confirms excellent service records**, and it's just received a **fresh full synthetic oil service** and a **presle inspection**it's been vetted, serviced, and is ready to go.
* **Your Comfort Zone:** Maximize passenger space or cargo capacity instantly with the incredible **Sliding and Reclining Rear Seats**. Plus, stay connected and entertained with **Bluetooth** and **SiriusXM Radio**perfect for the daily commute or the next road trip.
**Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?**
* **Financing Solved:** Need help with the purchase? We offer **Easy Financing available on site** through our network of **16 banks and lenders**. We make the numbers work for you!
* **Trades Encouraged:** Have a vehicle you need to move? **Trades are always encouraged**bring it in and let's make a deal.
* **Protection for Peace of Mind:** Protect your investment with **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**.
* **Experience & Selection:** With **over 70 vehicles to choose from** and **serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years**, we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.
**Don't just take our word for itcheck our reviews!**
**Visit Siman Auto Sales Today!** This well-maintained, feature-packed Equinox won't last. Come see it, drive it, and take it home!
