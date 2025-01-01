Menu
Account
Sign In
### Stop Scrolling. Start Driving. Your Next Adventure Starts Here! **The Deal:** A prime **2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS (1LS Preferred Equipment Group)**, a proven performer that blends comfort, capability, and value. **What Makes It Special:** * **Saskatchewan Tough:** This isnt some out-of-province unknown. Its a true **Saskatchewan vehicle**, ready for our roads and climate. * **Worry-Free Ownership:** Drive with confidence! A **CarFax report confirms excellent service records**, and its just received a **fresh full synthetic oil service** and a **presle inspection**its been vetted, serviced, and is ready to go. * **Your Comfort Zone:** Maximize passenger space or cargo capacity instantly with the incredible **Sliding and Reclining Rear Seats**. Plus, stay connected and entertained with **Bluetooth** and **SiriusXM Radio**perfect for the daily commute or the next road trip. **Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?** * **Financing Solved:** Need help with the purchase? We offer **Easy Financing available on site** through our network of **16 banks and lenders**. We make the numbers work for you! * **Trades Encouraged:** Have a vehicle you need to move? **Trades are always encouraged**bring it in and lets make a deal. * **Protection for Peace of Mind:** Protect your investment with **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**. * **Experience & Selection:** With **over 70 vehicles to choose from** and **serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years**, we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care. **Dont just take our word for itcheck our reviews!** **Visit Siman Auto Sales Today!** This well-maintained, feature-packed Equinox wont last. Come see it, drive it, and take it home!

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

133,800 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
13071859

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 13071859.753737005?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=32148
  2. 13071859
  3. 13071859
  4. 13071859
  5. 13071859
  6. 13071859
  7. 13071859
  8. 13071859
  9. 13071859
  10. 13071859
  11. 13071859
  12. 13071859
  13. 13071859
  14. 13071859
  15. 13071859
  16. 13071859
  17. 13071859
  18. 13071859
  19. 13071859
Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK0H6184519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,800 KM

Vehicle Description

### Stop Scrolling. Start Driving. Your Next Adventure Starts Here!

**The Deal:** A prime **2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS (1LS Preferred Equipment Group)**, a proven performer that blends comfort, capability, and value.

**What Makes It Special:**

* **Saskatchewan Tough:** This isn't some out-of-province unknown. It's a true **Saskatchewan vehicle**, ready for our roads and climate.
* **Worry-Free Ownership:** Drive with confidence! A **CarFax report confirms excellent service records**, and it's just received a **fresh full synthetic oil service** and a **presle inspection**it's been vetted, serviced, and is ready to go.
* **Your Comfort Zone:** Maximize passenger space or cargo capacity instantly with the incredible **Sliding and Reclining Rear Seats**. Plus, stay connected and entertained with **Bluetooth** and **SiriusXM Radio**perfect for the daily commute or the next road trip.

**Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?**

* **Financing Solved:** Need help with the purchase? We offer **Easy Financing available on site** through our network of **16 banks and lenders**. We make the numbers work for you!
* **Trades Encouraged:** Have a vehicle you need to move? **Trades are always encouraged**bring it in and let's make a deal.
* **Protection for Peace of Mind:** Protect your investment with **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**.
* **Experience & Selection:** With **over 70 vehicles to choose from** and **serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years**, we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.

**Don't just take our word for itcheck our reviews!**

**Visit Siman Auto Sales Today!** This well-maintained, feature-packed Equinox won't last. Come see it, drive it, and take it home!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE 167,200 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 123,000 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Escape Titanium EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 101,000 KM $19,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Chevrolet Equinox