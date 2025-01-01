Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ACCIDNET FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE GREAT SERVICE RECORDS

Our 2017 Chevrolet Silverado has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service and air filters, New battery. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, Accident free with excellent service records. Financing Available on site , Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. New active grille shutters help save fuel by restricting air flow into the engine bay when not needed.Standard safety features on the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags. Also standard on all trim levels is the Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens and valets. In government crash tests, the Silverado earned a perfect overall five-star rating, with five stars awarded for both total front-impact and side-impact protection and four stars for rollover protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Silverado 1500 earned the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests. In that agency's small-overlap front-impact test. xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, active grille shutters, manually adjustable mirrors, a bed light, tinted glass, air-conditioning, cruise control, power door locks, a tilt-only steering column, a driver information display, vinyl floor covering, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a 4.2-inch color audio display, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. Upgraded to cloth upholstery adjustable lumbar support for the driver. 60/40-split folding bench. Power windows and a six-speaker audio system, Front tow hooks. chrome bumpers and grille, maximum towing capacity with the V6 tops out at 7,600 pounds.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEH9HG372533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDNET FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE GREAT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2017 Chevrolet Silverado has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service and air filters, New battery. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, Accident free with excellent service records. Financing Available on site , Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. New active grille shutters help save fuel by restricting air flow into the engine bay when not needed.Standard safety features on the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags. Also standard on all trim levels is the Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens and valets. In government crash tests, the Silverado earned a perfect overall five-star rating, with five stars awarded for both total front-impact and side-impact protection and four stars for rollover protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Silverado 1500 earned the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests. In that agency's small-overlap front-impact test. xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, active grille shutters, manually adjustable mirrors, a bed light, tinted glass, air-conditioning, cruise control, power door locks, a tilt-only steering column, a driver information display, vinyl floor covering, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a 4.2-inch color audio display, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. Upgraded to cloth upholstery adjustable lumbar support for the driver. 60/40-split folding bench. Power windows and a six-speaker audio system, Front tow hooks. chrome bumpers and grille, maximum towing capacity with the V6 tops out at 7,600 pounds.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500