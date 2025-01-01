$19,988+ taxes & licensing
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
## Power Through Anything: The Capable 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1WT V6 4x4 at Siman Auto Sales!
Looking for a dependable truck that's built for work, adventure, and everything in between? Siman Auto Sales is proud to offer this rugged 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT with the Preferred Equipment 1wt Group and a host of essential features, ready to tackle any task in Regina and beyond! **Unleash True Truck Capability:** * **Robust 4.3L V6 Engine:** This Silverado is powered by a proven 4.3-liter V6 engine, offering an impressive blend of power and efficiency for your daily drives and light-duty hauling needs. It's designed to deliver the torque you need without breaking the bank at the pump. * **Ready for Anything: 4-Wheel Drive:** Don't let Saskatchewan's diverse conditions slow you down. With its capable 4-wheel drive system, this Silverado provides superior traction and control, ensuring confidence on snow, mud, or gravel roads. * **Trailering Package with Brake Controller:** This truck is built to tow! Equipped with the factory trailering package and an integrated brake controller, you'll have the confidence and control to safely haul your boat, camper, or work trailer. The 4.3L V6, when properly equipped, can tow up to 7,600 lbs. making it a true workhorse. * **Preferred Equipment Group 1WT:** This trim offers practical features like a chrome grille surround, front and rear chrome bumpers with CornerSteps, and a 7" Color Display infotainment system, providing a solid foundation for your trucking needs. **Your Peace of Mind is Our Priority:** * **CarFax Verified – Excellent Service Records:** Drive with absolute confidence! This Silverado comes with a clean CarFax report showing **no collisions** and boasts **excellent service records**, indicating it's been meticulously maintained throughout its life. * **Freshly Inspected & Ready to Go:** Our certified technicians have completed a thorough **pre-sale inspection**, ensuring everything is in top condition. This truck is ready for immediate enjoyment. **Experience the Siman Auto Sales Difference:** For **26 years**, Siman Auto Sales has been the trusted name for quality used vehicles in Regina and the surrounding area. We've built our reputation on honesty, transparency, and a commitment to our customers. Don't just take our word for it – **check our reviews!** **Flexible Options Tailored to You:** * **Easy Financing Available On-Site:** Our finance team is dedicated to making your truck-buying dream a reality. We offer **easy financing options available on-site**, simplifying the process and helping you find a payment plan that fits your budget. * **Trades Encouraged:** Looking to upgrade your current ride? We welcome trades and offer fair, competitive appraisals. Bring your vehicle in and let us help you seamlessly transition into this Silverado. * **Aftermarket Warranties for Every Need and Budget:** Protect your investment for the long haul. We provide a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**, giving you added peace of mind down the road. *
*Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and capable 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1WT 4x4 with the essential trailering features you need!** **Visit Siman Auto Sales today at [Insert Address Here, e.g., 1810 - 2nd Avenue North, Regina, SK] or call us at [Insert Phone Number Here] to schedule your test drive. See why so many choose Siman Auto Sales!**
306-546-3993