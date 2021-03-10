Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,510 KM

Details Description Features

$46,775

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,775

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew Cab *LEATHER*SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew Cab *LEATHER*SUNROOF*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  1. 6798662
  2. 6798662
  3. 6798662
  4. 6798662
  5. 6798662
  6. 6798662
  7. 6798662
  8. 6798662
  9. 6798662
  10. 6798662
  11. 6798662
  12. 6798662
  13. 6798662
  14. 6798662
  15. 6798662
  16. 6798662
  17. 6798662
  18. 6798662
  19. 6798662
  20. 6798662
  21. 6798662
  22. 6798662
  23. 6798662
Contact Seller
Certified

$46,775

+ taxes & licensing

43,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6798662
  • Stock #: 41538B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 41538B
  • Mileage 43,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2018 RAM 3500 Limited
 116,624 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Buick Encore Le...
 79,616 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Hyundai Santa F...
 185,204 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory