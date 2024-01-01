$16,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
Premier Auto PREMIER
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
Premier Auto PREMIER
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,306 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2017 CHEV SONIC PREMIER RS - was locally owned. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.
It did just receive a fresh synthetic oil change. And it does have new tires. On the outside, the 2017 Chevrolet Sonic receives freshened styling, including new LED daytime running lights and projector-style headlights. Inside, every Sonic now has a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen with the newest version of Chevy's MyLink infotainment interface.
The range-topping trim is now called Premier, and the sporty RS level becomes an add-on package for LT and Premier sedans. Every 2017 Chevrolet Sonic comes standard with traction and stability control along with antilock brakes (front discs/rear drums) and a rearview camera. There are knee airbags for front seat occupants, side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle assistance and remote door unlocking.
On the road, the 2017 Chevrolet Sonic feels more solid and refined than other subcompact sedans and hatchbacks. Similar to the Volkswagen Golf, the Sonic handles well around turns, with notably responsive steering, yet it also rides well enough that long road trips are not an endurance test.
The base Sonic has automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, manual mirrors, power locks, remote locking/unlocking, a rearview camera, manual windows, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, OnStar telematics (includes 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot-spot capability) and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
Moving up to the Premier gets you the turbocharged engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, the contents of the Convenience package and leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery. The RS package is available on LT and Premier models. For LT models, it includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport body kit, a rear spoiler, foglights, glossy black interior accents, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel and upgraded floor mats. The Premier version or the RS doesn't have the heated steering wheel but adds black-painted 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and simulated suede seat inserts.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993