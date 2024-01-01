Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2017 CHEV SONIC PREMIER RS - was locally owned. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.</p> <p>It did just receive a fresh synthetic oil change. And it does have new tires. On the outside, the 2017 Chevrolet Sonic receives freshened styling, including new LED daytime running lights and projector-style headlights. Inside, every Sonic now has a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen with the newest version of Chevys MyLink infotainment interface.</p> <p>The range-topping trim is now called Premier, and the sporty RS level becomes an add-on package for LT and Premier sedans. Every 2017 Chevrolet Sonic comes standard with traction and stability control along with antilock brakes (front discs/rear drums) and a rearview camera. There are knee airbags for front seat occupants, side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle assistance and remote door unlocking.</p> <p>On the road, the 2017 Chevrolet Sonic feels more solid and refined than other subcompact sedans and hatchbacks. Similar to the Volkswagen Golf, the Sonic handles well around turns, with notably responsive steering, yet it also rides well enough that long road trips are not an endurance test.</p> <p>The base Sonic has automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, manual mirrors, power locks, remote locking/unlocking, a rearview camera, manual windows, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, OnStar telematics (includes 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot-spot capability) and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.</p> <p>Moving up to the Premier gets you the turbocharged engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, the contents of the Convenience package and leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery. The RS package is available on LT and Premier models. For LT models, it includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport body kit, a rear spoiler, foglights, glossy black interior accents, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel and upgraded floor mats. The Premier version or the RS doesnt have the heated steering wheel but adds black-painted 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and simulated suede seat inserts.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

102,306 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Premier Auto PREMIER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Premier Auto PREMIER

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
102,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JF6SB6H4129314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,306 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2017 CHEV SONIC PREMIER RS - was locally owned. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.



It did just receive a fresh synthetic oil change. And it does have new tires. On the outside, the 2017 Chevrolet Sonic receives freshened styling, including new LED daytime running lights and projector-style headlights. Inside, every Sonic now has a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen with the newest version of Chevy's MyLink infotainment interface.



The range-topping trim is now called Premier, and the sporty RS level becomes an add-on package for LT and Premier sedans. Every 2017 Chevrolet Sonic comes standard with traction and stability control along with antilock brakes (front discs/rear drums) and a rearview camera. There are knee airbags for front seat occupants, side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle assistance and remote door unlocking.



On the road, the 2017 Chevrolet Sonic feels more solid and refined than other subcompact sedans and hatchbacks. Similar to the Volkswagen Golf, the Sonic handles well around turns, with notably responsive steering, yet it also rides well enough that long road trips are not an endurance test.



The base Sonic has automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, manual mirrors, power locks, remote locking/unlocking, a rearview camera, manual windows, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, OnStar telematics (includes 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot-spot capability) and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.



Moving up to the Premier gets you the turbocharged engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, the contents of the Convenience package and leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery. The RS package is available on LT and Premier models. For LT models, it includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport body kit, a rear spoiler, foglights, glossy black interior accents, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel and upgraded floor mats. The Premier version or the RS doesn't have the heated steering wheel but adds black-painted 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and simulated suede seat inserts.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Convertible COOPER S CONVERTIBLE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 MINI Cooper Convertible COOPER S CONVERTIBLE 166,400 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer LOW KM for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Ford Explorer LOW KM 80,500 KM $29,989 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 148,100 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Sonic