Menu
Account
Sign In
SparkLT Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 37,687 Miles! This Chevrolet Spark boasts a Gas I4 1.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed.*This Chevrolet Spark Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15 x 6 (38.1 cm x 15.2 cm) alloy, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), Traction control, Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Suspension, rear, compound crank.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

2017 Chevrolet Spark

37,687 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 37,687 KM

Vehicle Description

SparkLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 37,687 Miles! This Chevrolet Spark boasts a Gas I4 1.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed.*This Chevrolet Spark Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15" x 6" (38.1 cm x 15.2 cm) alloy, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), Traction control, Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Suspension, rear, compound crank.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited * Leather * Sunroof * for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited * Leather * Sunroof * 5,305 KM $39,938 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Laramie * Level 2 * Sunroof * for sale in Regina, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Laramie * Level 2 * Sunroof * 109,220 KM $44,925 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Envista Avenir for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Buick Envista Avenir 12,141 KM $36,971 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Spark