2017 Chevrolet Spark
LT
2017 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 37,687 KM
Vehicle Description
SparkLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 37,687 Miles! This Chevrolet Spark boasts a Gas I4 1.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed.*This Chevrolet Spark Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15" x 6" (38.1 cm x 15.2 cm) alloy, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), Traction control, Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Suspension, rear, compound crank.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
