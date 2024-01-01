$13,989+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASK VEHICLE CARFAX REPORTS ACCIDENT FREE
Our Chevrolet Traverse has been through a full inspection and recieved a fresh synthetic oil change.Carfax reports no damages. Financing available on site. Trades Encouraged.If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to eight passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold.Standard safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a topfive-star(out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.In terms of road manners, the Traverse tackles the open highway with aplomb. The suspension delivers an exceptionally comfortable ride quality, and the body structure and sound-deadening materials keep wind and road noise at bay.When it comes to interior room, the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse handily bests most of its competitors. Front seat occupants are afforded abundant head- and legroom. The third-row bench is actually capable of holding larger kids and even smaller adults with those second-row seats scooted forward andgetting back there is made easier by large rear doors.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
