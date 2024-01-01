$17,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
2LT ONE OWNER EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,500 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2017 Chevrolet Traverse has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and Excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for seven passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold rivaled only by the Chevy's mechanical twin, the Buick Enclave. advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. And though this big crossover's size and wide turning circle can make it a handful in situations like parking garages where space is at a premium, it's still much less cumbersome to drive than a full-size SUV such as Chevrolet's own Suburban. Standard safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. automatic headlights, roof rails, a rear spoiler, front and rear air-conditioning, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the OnStar telematics system (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hot spot), a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack, a USB audio interface and two additional USB charge-only ports. 1LT trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote start, an occupant-protection airbag mounted between the front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. 2LT includes all of the above, plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs (the second-row bench seat is still available as an option), and rear-seat audio controls and headphone jacks. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, internet radio app integration and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, the 2017 Traverse can tow 5,200 pounds, a higher-than-average figure for this class.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
