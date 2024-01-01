Menu
<p><strong>ONE OWNER SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our 2017 Chevrolet Traverse has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and Excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> If youre looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverses appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for seven passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold rivaled only by the Chevys mechanical twin, the Buick Enclave. advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. And though this big crossovers size and wide turning circle can make it a handful in situations like parking garages where space is at a premium, its still much less cumbersome to drive than a full-size SUV such as Chevrolets own Suburban. Standard safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. automatic headlights, roof rails, a rear spoiler, front and rear air-conditioning, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the OnStar telematics system (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hot spot), a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack, a USB audio interface and two additional USB charge-only ports. 1LT trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote start, an occupant-protection airbag mounted between the front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. 2LT includes all of the above, plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, second-row captains chairs (the second-row bench seat is still available as an option), and rear-seat audio controls and headphone jacks. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, internet radio app integration and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, the 2017 Traverse can tow 5,200 pounds, a higher-than-average figure for this class.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

176,500 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
2LT ONE OWNER EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
176,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKVHKD3HJ277845

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,500 KM

Our 2017 Chevrolet Traverse has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and Excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for seven passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold rivaled only by the Chevy's mechanical twin, the Buick Enclave. advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. And though this big crossover's size and wide turning circle can make it a handful in situations like parking garages where space is at a premium, it's still much less cumbersome to drive than a full-size SUV such as Chevrolet's own Suburban. Standard safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. automatic headlights, roof rails, a rear spoiler, front and rear air-conditioning, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the OnStar telematics system (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hot spot), a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack, a USB audio interface and two additional USB charge-only ports. 1LT trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote start, an occupant-protection airbag mounted between the front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. 2LT includes all of the above, plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs (the second-row bench seat is still available as an option), and rear-seat audio controls and headphone jacks. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, internet radio app integration and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, the 2017 Traverse can tow 5,200 pounds, a higher-than-average figure for this class.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

rear air

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-XXXX

306-546-3993

2017 Chevrolet Traverse