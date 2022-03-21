Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

140,700 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS EXCELLENT VALUE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8914726
  2. 8914726
  3. 8914726
  4. 8914726
  5. 8914726
  6. 8914726
  7. 8914726
  8. 8914726
  9. 8914726
  10. 8914726
  11. 8914726
  12. 8914726
  13. 8914726
  14. 8914726
  15. 8914726
  16. 8914726
  17. 8914726
  18. 8914726
  19. 8914726
  20. 8914726
  21. 8914726
Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

140,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8914726
  • Stock #: P2281
  • VIN: 1GNKVFKD8HJ151114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,700 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE NEW TIMMING CHAIN & GEARS & WATERPUMP Our Chevrolet Traverse has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new Rear brakes complete including calipers, New Fuel Pump, Timing Chain, Gears, and waterpump and serpentine belt replaced under factory warranty @ GM Dealer. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collision. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to eight passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold. Other advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star (out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 133,574 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLT...
 202,200 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2012 Buick LaCrosse ...
 174,508 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory