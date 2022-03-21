$21,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LS EXCELLENT VALUE
- Listing ID: 8914726
- Stock #: P2281
- VIN: 1GNKVFKD8HJ151114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,700 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE NEW TIMMING CHAIN & GEARS & WATERPUMP Our Chevrolet Traverse has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new Rear brakes complete including calipers, New Fuel Pump, Timing Chain, Gears, and waterpump and serpentine belt replaced under factory warranty @ GM Dealer. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collision. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to eight passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold. Other advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star (out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
