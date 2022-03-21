Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

93,580 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited | DVD

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited | DVD

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 22JGW12A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tusk White
  • Interior Colour Deep Mocha/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 93,580 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Immobilizer
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Hands-Free Liftgate
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Tusk White
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS
DEEP MOCHA/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT THEATRE & SOUND GROUP -inc: Video USB Port 20 harman/kardon Speakers HDMI Input Jack 3-Channel Video Remote Control Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-Volt Auxiliary Power...
8-PASSENGER SEATING & 20" WHEEL GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts 8-Passenger Seating Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets Delete Sunroof Tires: P245/50R20 BSW AS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

