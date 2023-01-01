$33,547+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,547
+ taxes & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-737-4958
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$33,547
+ taxes & licensing
80,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9532819
- Stock #: 23PA01A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Alloy/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 80,254 KM
Vehicle Description
Crestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
8-passenger seating
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
ALLOY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
HANDS-FREE SLIDING DOOR/LIFTGATE GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors Hands-Free Power Liftgate
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum Touring Suspension Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Sway Control Heavy-Duty Radiator 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense FT/RR Park Assist...
UCONNECT THEATRE & SOUND GROUP -inc: Video USB Port Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones 220-Amp Alternator 20 harman/kardon Speakers HDMI Input Jack 3-Channel Video Remote Control Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4