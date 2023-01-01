2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$33,547 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 2 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Alloy/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 80,254 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl 8-passenger seating Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) Rear Collision Mitigation RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation ALLOY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic HANDS-FREE SLIDING DOOR/LIFTGATE GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors Hands-Free Power Liftgate TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum Touring Suspension Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Sway Control Heavy-Duty Radiator 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Requires Subscription ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense FT/RR Park Assist... UCONNECT THEATRE & SOUND GROUP -inc: Video USB Port Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones 220-Amp Alternator 20 harman/kardon Speakers HDMI Input Jack 3-Channel Video Remote Control Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-...

