2017 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
- Listing ID: 9177112
- Stock #: 42928B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,131 KM
Vehicle Description
This Maximum Steel Metallic AWD 2014 Dodge Charger is powered by a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine. It has an attractively styled cabin thats built with quality materials. The seats are roomy, comfortable and seat five. It comes equipped with a six-way power-adjustable drivers seat, a six-speaker stereo, an auxiliary jack, a USB port and a Uconnect infotainment system with a 4.3-inch touch-screen display. The Dodge Charger is an American muscle car, pumped, powerful, and full of swagger that takes you straight back to the wildly optimistic American sedans of the '60s. At the same time, it's handsomely designed and has world-class fit and finish. From crankshaft to door handles, everything operates with fine precision and the promise of long-lasting service. Ride quality is very good, and the solid structure soaks up road surface irregularities. Yet the steering is lively and communicative, keeping you in direct touch with the road, and braking performance is exemplary. A full-size, four-door sedan, Charger is a roomy five-seat hauler. Come down to Capital today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
