$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Capital Ford Regina
306-526-6421
2017 Dodge Charger
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-526-6421
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9235171
- Stock #: X1140A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
BLACK/BLACK SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
RALLYE APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 552 Watt Amplifier Steering Wheel-Mounted Shift Control Sport Mode Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Body-Colour Rear Spoiler Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Granite Crystal Aluminum Rhombi 2-Piece Wheel Centre Cap Gloss Blac...
WHEELS: 20" X 8" GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUM
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black 1-Piece Perf Spoiler Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Sport Suspension Gloss Black Fascia Applique Compact...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Capital Ford Regina
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Capital Ford Regina
Primary
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7