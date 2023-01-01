$27,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 1 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10217685

10217685 Stock #: W572

W572 VIN: 2C4RDGDG0HR623759

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 78,165 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.