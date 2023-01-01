Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

78,165 KM

Details Description

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

78,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10217685
  • Stock #: W572
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0HR623759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 78,165 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Stow 'N' Go
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-DVD Entertainment System
-Power Doors
-Navigation System
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

