2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

98,341 KM

Details Description Features


2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

98,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10333287
  • Stock #: 76736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 76736
  • Mileage 98,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand CaravanSE Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *SECURITY ALARM, RADIO: 430 NAV, OCTANE RED PEARLCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEXFUEL, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Steel, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable Grand Caravan today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEXFUEL (STD)
OCTANE RED PEARLCOAT
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription requ...
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription required) 6.5" Touchscreen Display Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Availa...




601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

