Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

208,656 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
208,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10554609
  • Stock #: w517
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR706336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,656 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.



The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. Although three-row crossover SUVs have grown in popularity over the last decade, they still can't beat a minivan for third-row comfort and an abundance of cargo room, And for the price, the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is hard to beat for the budget-minded buyer.



There's a single engine for all versions of the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan: a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. Standard safety features for the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.



It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. The Stow 'n Go seats are standard for every Grand Caravan except the base AVP model, where they're optional. Transforming from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode couldn't be simpler, while the third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well, although they demand a few extra strap and lever pulls to make the transition. Luggage space behind the third row is a useful 33 cubic feet, while you can open up a maximum of 143.8 cubic feet, a space similar to most other minivans, by dropping all the rear seats.



The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is a seven-passenger minivan offered in six trim levels: American Value Package (AVP), SE, SE Plus, SXT, SXT Plus and R/T. The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Se has a reasonably solid standard equipment list, including 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, dual-zone air-conditioning, a second-row reclining/folding/removable bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a conversation mirror, and power locks, mirrors and front windows. Entertainment comes in the form of a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

rear air

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 83,200 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC Res...
 57,300 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Pass...
 85,300 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory