$14,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10554609
- Stock #: w517
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR706336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,656 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.
The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. Although three-row crossover SUVs have grown in popularity over the last decade, they still can't beat a minivan for third-row comfort and an abundance of cargo room, And for the price, the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is hard to beat for the budget-minded buyer.
There's a single engine for all versions of the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan: a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. Standard safety features for the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. The Stow 'n Go seats are standard for every Grand Caravan except the base AVP model, where they're optional. Transforming from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode couldn't be simpler, while the third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well, although they demand a few extra strap and lever pulls to make the transition. Luggage space behind the third row is a useful 33 cubic feet, while you can open up a maximum of 143.8 cubic feet, a space similar to most other minivans, by dropping all the rear seats.
The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is a seven-passenger minivan offered in six trim levels: American Value Package (AVP), SE, SE Plus, SXT, SXT Plus and R/T. The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Se has a reasonably solid standard equipment list, including 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, dual-zone air-conditioning, a second-row reclining/folding/removable bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a conversation mirror, and power locks, mirrors and front windows. Entertainment comes in the form of a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
