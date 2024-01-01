$22,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,450KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG0HR567451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 137,450 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GTOdometer: 137,450km
Price: $22,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--ONE Owner, No Accidents
-Fully Loaded
Highlight features:--Stow 'N' Go
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-DVD Entertainment System
-Power Doors
-Navigation System
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 137,450 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 130,988 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 132,095 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan