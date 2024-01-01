Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT
Odometer: 137,450km
Price: $22,998+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-ONE Owner, No Accidents
-Fully Loaded

Highlight features:
-Stow N Go
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-DVD Entertainment System
-Power Doors
-Navigation System
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

137,450 KM

Details Description

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,450KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG0HR567451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GTOdometer: 137,450km
Price: $22,998+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:--ONE Owner, No Accidents
-Fully Loaded

Highlight features:--Stow 'N' Go
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-DVD Entertainment System
-Power Doors
-Navigation System
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan