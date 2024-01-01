Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records. Financing Available on site, Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.</strong> Standard safety features for the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Later in the model year, a rearview camera. In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. foglights, automatic headlights, roof rails, power sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a larger floor console,SXT's feature-rich Driver Convenience Group package adds a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, second- and third-row sunshades, heated front and second-row seats, ambient lighting and voice controls.The range-topping Grand Caravan is the GT. It takes the standard content from the SXT with the Driver Convenience Group (minus the chrome and roof rails) and adds a body-colored grille, a performance-tuned suspension, different wheels, black interior accents, a driver information center, a 115-volt household-style outlet, full leather seating, an eight-way power passenger seat, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with navigation, a rearview camera and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system. additionally DVD entertainment system, which bundles the GT's touchscreen with a 9-inch second-row display screen, an HDMI input, the rearview camera, satellite radio, two USB charging ports and a 115-volt power outlet.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

132,800 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT LEATHER DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT LEATHER DVD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11400460
  2. 11400460
  3. 11400460
  4. 11400460
  5. 11400460
  6. 11400460
  7. 11400460
  8. 11400460
  9. 11400460
  10. 11400460
  11. 11400460
  12. 11400460
  13. 11400460
  14. 11400460
  15. 11400460
  16. 11400460
  17. 11400460
  18. 11400460
  19. 11400460
  20. 11400460
  21. 11400460
  22. 11400460
  23. 11400460
Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG8HR781085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,800 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records. Financing Available on site, Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Standard safety features for the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Later in the model year, a rearview camera. In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. foglights, automatic headlights, roof rails, power sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a larger floor console,SXT's feature-rich Driver Convenience Group package adds a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, second- and third-row sunshades, heated front and second-row seats, ambient lighting and voice controls.The range-topping Grand Caravan is the GT. It takes the standard content from the SXT with the Driver Convenience Group (minus the chrome and roof rails) and adds a body-colored grille, a performance-tuned suspension, different wheels, black interior accents, a driver information center, a 115-volt household-style outlet, full leather seating, an eight-way power passenger seat, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with navigation, a rearview camera and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system. additionally DVD entertainment system, which bundles the GT's touchscreen with a 9-inch second-row display screen, an HDMI input, the rearview camera, satellite radio, two USB charging ports and a 115-volt power outlet.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Trailer Tow Package for sale in Regina, SK
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Trailer Tow Package 193,000 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla WHOLESALE for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Toyota Corolla WHOLESALE 0 $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 3 Ltr DURAMAX DIESEL for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 3 Ltr DURAMAX DIESEL 29,900 KM $73,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan