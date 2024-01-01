$21,998+ tax & licensing
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,800 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records. Financing Available on site, Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Standard safety features for the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Later in the model year, a rearview camera. In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. foglights, automatic headlights, roof rails, power sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a larger floor console,SXT's feature-rich Driver Convenience Group package adds a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, second- and third-row sunshades, heated front and second-row seats, ambient lighting and voice controls.The range-topping Grand Caravan is the GT. It takes the standard content from the SXT with the Driver Convenience Group (minus the chrome and roof rails) and adds a body-colored grille, a performance-tuned suspension, different wheels, black interior accents, a driver information center, a 115-volt household-style outlet, full leather seating, an eight-way power passenger seat, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with navigation, a rearview camera and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system. additionally DVD entertainment system, which bundles the GT's touchscreen with a 9-inch second-row display screen, an HDMI input, the rearview camera, satellite radio, two USB charging ports and a 115-volt power outlet.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
